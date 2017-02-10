Las Cruces Solicitation Calls are a Scam

Las Cruces Police want the public to know that someone has been calling residents, falsely identifying himself as a law enforcement officer and asking for a monetary donation.

In one such telephone call, the perpetrator falsely identified himself as a Las Cruces Police officer and even provided a phone number for the unsuspecting victim to call back.

The Las Cruces Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies do not solicit for donations in such a manner. Anyone receiving such a call should simply hang up and do not return calls to telephone numbers that are not verified. Residents should also refrain from providing the caller with any personal or financial information.

Anyone who has been victimized by such a solicitation – anyone who has lost money to such a scam – should contact police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police