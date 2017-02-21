Las Cruces Subway Armed Robbery Solved; Charges Pending

Las Cruces Police learned that the Subway employee who reported an armed robbery at the restaurant last week is the person who planned the crime and conspired with two relatives to stage the incident.

Detectives learned the 26-year-old woman, who is no longer employed by the restaurant, arranged with two relatives – a young man and young woman – to stage the armed robbery at knife-point in order to steal cash and change from the Subway store.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Video surveillance from the store shows two people walk into the Subway store at 555 Utah Ave. One of the suspects was armed with a kitchen knife which appeared to be used to threaten the store employee and force her into a walk-in freezer. The two intruders then went to the cash register where they took an undisclosed amount of cash and change.

Detectives learned that one of the suspects is a female relative of the 26-year-old employee while the other is a male relative of hers.

The money stolen from the store has been recovered and returned to the store. Detectives learned that Subway ordered the 26-year-old woman to pay for damages to the walk-in freezer and to re-key the entire store.

The investigation remains open and charges are pending.



Information from Las Cruces Police