Las Cruces Town Hall To Celebrate Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument

Commentary: U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will visit Las Cruces Thursday as part of President Trump's review of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

Secretary Zinke has been invited to the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks Town Hall meeting and Celebration on Thursday evening and we know that Las Cruces residents can show the Secretary that we want our Monument to stay protected!

In April, President Trump signed an executive order requesting a review of 27 National monument that have been designated since 1996. In New Mexico, the Rio Grande del Norte and OMDP are included in that review. OMDP was designated on May 21st, 2014 by former President Obama.

Our local businesses have embraced OMDP by creating products that highlight our Monument. They also field questions about the monument from customers and clients.

Our community has received national and international recognition because of OMDP.

OMDP is the first National Monument to have a Girl Scout Achievement patch, now earned by over 80 girl scouts.

Las Cruces leads the way in demonstrating the economic, environmental, and recreation opportunities communities experience because of National Monuments.

And now, this executive order puts the fate of our monument in the hands of Secretary Zinke.

Join us as our community comes together to let Secretary Zinke know how important OMDP is to our community!!!

Secretary Zinke OMDP Town Hall and Celebration! Thursday July 27th6 PM - 7:30 PMLas Cruces Convention Center680 E University Ave

Live music and food will follow the event!