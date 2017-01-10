Las Cruces Traffic Delays Coming: University Avenue Lane Closures

There will be lane closures on University Ave between Hagerty Road and Solano Drive for approximately 20 days for the installation of a High-Intensity Activated crossWalk (H.A.W.K.) traffic signal. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during construction.

Motorists wanting to avoid possible delays should seek an alternate route. The lane closures will affect RoadRUNNER Transit.

For more information contact the Public Works Department, Contracts Administration section at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.