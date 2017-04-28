Las Cruces to Trump Administration: “Leave our National Monuments Alone”

Commentary: Las Cruces, New Mexico – Elected officials including three local mayors, sportsmen, veterans, business and faith leaders gathered today for a large rally in support of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument and other national monuments across the country. The rally is a direct response to this week’s Executive Order from President Trump directing Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to conduct a review of prior monument designations, and to make recommendations to the President.

The two New Mexico Monuments established in 2013 and 2014, Rio Grande del Norte and Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks, have seen dramatic increases in visitation and tourism since being designated. The Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument experienced a 102 percent increase in visitation in the last year alone.

“The Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument has been an unquestionable success,” according to Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima. “I’ve talked to constituents across Las Cruces and I only hear positive feedback and messages of support. Visitation to the monument has more than doubled in the last year – that’s new tourism dollars coming into our city, people who stay in our hotels and eat at our restaurants. The monument has definitely opened new doors of opportunity for us and brought a lot of great publicity to our community.”

“Even without knowing the economic impact, most New Mexicans already support the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks”, explained Carrie Hamblen, President and CEO of the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce. “But when you quantify it - $887 billion in annual spending across the country on outdoor recreation – that’s when people really understand how important national monuments and other public lands are. Much of our history and our culture is tied up in our state’s public lands, and that resonates with just about everybody. For businesses that are just hanging on in a state that is facing financial crisis… well. Let’s just say that New Mexicans will be closely watching what comes of this Executive Order. The President should know that we’ll stand up for what’s important to us.”

“We’re grateful to Senators Heinrich and Udall for their support of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument. I say this personally as a sportsman, and as a small business owner,” commented Fernando Clemente, a taxidermist and owner of New Mexico Specialized Wildlife Services, and one of the speakers at the rally. “National monuments are part of our heritage as New Mexicans and as Americans, and this designation is the right way to safeguard the best parts of our state for future generations of hikers, hunters, and avid outdoor lovers.”

Both Senator Martin Heinrich and Senator Tom Udall had prepared statements that were also read at the rally, expounding on the positive impacts that national monuments designations have had for communities across the state. Other speakers included Nora Barraza, Mayor of Mesilla, Diana Murillo-Trujillo, Mayor of Anthony, Nate Cote, a Veteran and former State Representative.

The Executive Order, signed April 26, directs Secretary Zinke to review all national monument designations from 1996 forward, and over 100,000 acres, which would include both Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and the newer Rio Grande del Norte National Monument. When the order was released, President Trump referred to ending “another egregious use of government power.”

The Antiquities Act, which gives presidents the power to proclaim national monuments, was signed by President Teddy Roosevelt in 1906. Since then, presidents have used the law to increase protections for natural landscapes and historical sites across the country. No president has ever attempted to revoke a national monument.