Las Cruces "Unified Community Action" On Saturday

Las Cruces is among the cities across the nation and the world featuring events in solidarity with a Saturday march in Washington D.C.

Here is a tentative agenda from the Las Cruces organizers:

9:00a Official start time.

Cassie Calway MC Welcome and house keeping 5-7 min

Musician Mark Courtney 15 min

Poet Chrasinka from Cloudcroft 3 min

Speaker from Islamic Center 5 min

10:00a Melanie Goodman for Tom Udall 3 min

Speaker Jan Thompson Reproductive Rights 5-10 min

Speaker Liz Rodriguez the Democratic Party 5-10 min



10:30a Keynote Dr. Bobbi Green NAACP 10-15 min

Poet Connie Voisine 3 min



10:45a ACLUNM Speaker & Know Your Rights 15-20 min



11:00a MARCH- 11:30a 30 min



11:40a Singing Out Choir 15 min



12:00p Speaker Kevin Bixby Environmental Rights 5-7 min

Poet Kaleb Omeg 3 min

Speaker Vib Gonzalez LGBTQ Rights 5 min

Speaker Minnie Montoya for Disability Rights 5 min

Poet Laurie Shade-Neff 3 min

Speaker Dr. Donald Pepion for Native American Rights 5 min

Speaker Lucas Herndon Progress NOWNM 5 min



1:00p Closing Cassie Calway 5 min



1:05: Musician Steve Klinger 15 min

Materials for making signs and for printing t-shirts will be available. We are also making arrangements to livestream the march in Washington as well as our own program. Lots of chairs so you won't have to stand to listen to the presenters. And a limited number of wheelchairs will be available for those who don't think they can "go the distance" in the march.