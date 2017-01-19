Las Cruces "Unified Community Action" On Saturday

Las Cruces is among the cities across the nation and the world featuring events in solidarity with a Saturday march in Washington D.C.
Here is a tentative agenda from the Las Cruces organizers:
9:00a Official start time.
Cassie Calway MC Welcome and house keeping 5-7 min
Musician Mark Courtney 15 min
Poet Chrasinka from Cloudcroft 3 min
Speaker from Islamic Center 5 min
10:00a Melanie Goodman for Tom Udall 3 min
Speaker Jan Thompson Reproductive Rights 5-10 min
Speaker Liz Rodriguez the Democratic Party 5-10 min
10:30a Keynote Dr. Bobbi Green NAACP 10-15 min
Poet Connie Voisine 3 min
10:45a ACLUNM Speaker & Know Your Rights 15-20 min
11:00a MARCH- 11:30a 30 min
11:40a Singing Out Choir 15 min
12:00p Speaker Kevin Bixby Environmental Rights 5-7 min
Poet Kaleb Omeg 3 min
Speaker Vib Gonzalez LGBTQ Rights 5 min
Speaker Minnie Montoya for Disability Rights 5 min
Poet Laurie Shade-Neff 3 min
Speaker Dr. Donald Pepion for Native American Rights 5 min
Speaker Lucas Herndon Progress NOWNM 5 min
1:00p Closing Cassie Calway 5 min
1:05: Musician Steve Klinger 15 min
Materials for making signs and for printing t-shirts will be available. We are also making arrangements to livestream the march in Washington as well as our own program. Lots of chairs so you won't have to stand to listen to the presenters. And a limited number of wheelchairs will be available for those who don't think they can "go the distance" in the march.