Las Cruces Uses Website To Gather Public Input On Capital Projects

A website has been established to provide Las Cruces residents more information about a proposed general obligation bond election to be conducted by the City later this year.

The website, clcbond.org, can be used to see project ideas, and read public input meeting ideas. Residents can also take a short survey that will be used to measure public support for projects in six categories: park improvements; pool enclosure; walking and biking trail improvements; the proposed replacement of the City’s Fire Station 3, at 390 N. Valley Drive; a new animal shelter; and new youth sports fields.

General Obligation (GO) bonds are a funding source for basic infrastructure our growing community needs to thrive. The bonds would help pay for parks, trails, swimming pools, fire stations, libraries and much more.

A section of the website also answers frequently asked questions and provides a proposed timeline of dates and events leading up to the bond election.

A public meeting to gather additional feedback from residents about community facilities and facility upgrades will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, April 14 at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave.

For information, call co-coordinator of the City’s GO Bond program, Jason Smith, Deputy Fire Chief, at 575/528-4074, or co-coordinator David Weir, Chief Planning Administrator, Community Development, at 575/528-3067. Questions or comments can be emailed to gobond@las-cruces.org.