Las Cruces Utilities: Developing its own Workforce

It’s a little after seven in the morning and the Jacob A. Hands Wastewater Treatment Facility (JHWWTF) is bustling. It’s where 3.3 billion gallons of sewage is treated and disinfected every year. You might call the facility a “city that never sleeps” as it operates 24 hours a day processing wastewater. Working in a wastewater treatment facility is not a job many people know anything about, and many times wastewater facilities around the nation have a hard time finding qualified people to respond to job openings, as staff here must know more than a little science to do their jobs.

Now, thanks to a new internship program, Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) is not only proactively finding and developing the best possible employees, but also encouraging those workers to stick around and practice their trade right here in Las Cruces.

LCU Water Administrator, Adrienne L. Widmer, P.E., explains, “LCU knows there is talent and interest in this community to become operators at our facilities, so we want to encourage local citizens to find out about LCU and see if this could be the place for them to specialize their careers.”

The brand new LCU Internship Program (LCUIP) is a competitive program that awards internships to students wishing to, or who currently are, pursuing an Associate Degree in Water Technology. The LCUIP pays for tuition and other reasonable education-related expenses, including a monthly stipend and paid on-the-job training to assist with educational and living expenses. That’s in exchange for up to 20 hours of work per week during semesters and 40 hours per week maximum during academic breaks.

In return, interns commit to working four to eight years with the City of Las Cruces as an operator or lab technician after graduation. The intern graduates will work at LCU in the Water, Wastewater, or Regulatory Environmental Services Sections.

The very first interns for 2018 are Errol Lockett and Bryan Eakins. Both were working as security guards at LCU, but both displayed an interest in a career with a bigger future. Lockett asked his supervisor if there was a program or a degree he could study for while he was earning a living, and Eakins found he was very interested in the work done by LCU water and wastewater operators.

“LCU realized that people are interested, especially in wastewater,” said Lockett. “They need good, educated employees to fill open positions, and they noted our potential.”

“Most people don’t have the experience or education and they can’t afford to go get it,” continued Eakin. “This internship offers not only the possibility to get it, but also the opportunity to enter a career immediately after.”

Interested in knowing more about applying for the LCUIP? Please check the City’s web site (www.las-cruces.org) in April 2018 for the next semester program brochure.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities

You can reach Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.