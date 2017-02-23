Las Cruces Utilities Warns of Possible Scam

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) that provides gas, water, wastewater, and solid waste service to the Las Cruces area is advising that an unknown person, or persons, is calling customers requesting payment for their utility bills.

Those making the calls are not associated with LCU.

The caller instructs customers to make a payment at a Walgreens location immediately to avoid interruption of utilities services and that they would then be reimbursed within 24-48 hours. Caller also provided a check number for the bogus reimbursement.

Las Cruces Utilities does not call residential customers regarding delinquent balances or disconnections, but may call commercial accounts prior to disconnections.

LCU customers who receive such calls or have questions are encouraged to call Customer Service for account and payment information at 575-541-2111.

All payments should be made at City Hall, online or by phone as listed on the City of Las Cruces website or on the utility bill.