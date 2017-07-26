Las Cruces Utilities Warns of Possible Scam

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU), the department that provides gas, water, wastewater, and solid waste service to the Las Cruces area, is advising that an unknown person may possibly be emailing customers requesting payment for their utility bills. The person or persons sending the emails are not associated with LCU.

A resident and customer alerted LCU about a suspicious email and forwarded the message. The email appears to have been generated from a City employee, but the City and LCU do not email residential customers for payment. In this particular instance, the email comes from an address which looks like it could belong to a City employee.

LCU does not email or call residential customers regarding delinquent balances or disconnections, but may call commercial accounts prior to disconnections.

LCU customers who receive such emails or have questions are encouraged to call Customer Service for account and payment information at 575/541-2111.

All payments should be made at City Hall, online or by phone as listed on the City of Las Cruces website or on the utility bill.