Las Cruces Warns About Fraudulent Phone Calls

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) that provides gas, water, wastewater, and solid waste services is advising its customers of questionable external activity related to its operations.

Customers are receiving phones calls in which the caller tells them their utility account is delinquent and their services will be terminated unless they pay a deposit at City Hall by 5 p.m. that day. The call back number is that of LCU customer service, which is 575-541-2111.

“Las Cruces Utilities does not call customers regarding delinquent accounts and demanding payment,” said Jose Provencio, business services administrator with the Las Cruces Utilities Department. “Past due notices are sent by mail and we are willing to work with customers on payment schedules rather than immediately terminating service.”

LCU reports that so far it does not appear that customers are asked to pay over the phone, only to go to City Hall to place a deposit. But LCU does caution customers to be vigilant of the activity.

LCU customers who receive such calls or have questions about the status of their account are encouraged to call customer service at 575-541-2111.