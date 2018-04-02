Las Cruces Water Restrictions In Effect

Citywide spring/summer water restrictions began April 1. The annual restrictions prohibit the watering of outside vegetation between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A watering schedule allows residents with even-numbered addresses to water outside vegetation on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Residents with odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water their vegetation on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. No watering is permitted on Mondays.

Water restrictions are part of a Water Conservation Ordinance approved by the Las Cruces City Council back in September 1996.

The City of Las Cruces encourages residents to use water wisely to conserve for future demand.

WATER SAVING TIPS