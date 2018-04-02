Las Cruces Water Restrictions In Effect

Citywide spring/summer water restrictions began April 1. The annual restrictions prohibit the watering of outside vegetation between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
A watering schedule allows residents with even-numbered addresses to water outside vegetation on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Residents with odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water their vegetation on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. No watering is permitted on Mondays.
Water restrictions are part of a Water Conservation Ordinance approved by the Las Cruces City Council back in September 1996.
The City of Las Cruces encourages residents to use water wisely to conserve for future demand.
WATER SAVING TIPS
- Wash vehicles only with a bucket or hose that has a shut-off nozzle so water doesn't run continuously.
- Water vegetation sparingly so puddles don't form among plants and water does not flow into the street, alley, or adjacent property.
- Use the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.
- Avoid running water continuously for rinsing fruits and vegetables, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or shaving.
- Reuse water. For example: After washing your car, use the bucket of rinse water to irrigate a dry spot on your lawn.
- Take showers rather than baths; the shorter the better.
- Flush only when necessary. Don't use the toilet as a trash can.
- Keep water in the refrigerator; this way you have cold water without running the tap.
- Insulate water heaters and pipes.
- Thaw frozen foods in your refrigerator, not by running water over them.