Las Cruces WIC Program Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

Las Cruces, NM –The New Mexico Department of Health’s Las Cruces Women, Infants, Children program (WIC) along with Children’s Medical Services, Families First and the Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition (ICAN) program will host its annual Breastfeeding Celebration on August 04, 2017 from 1pm to 4pm at the Las Cruces Public Health Office, 1170 N. Solano.SaferNM will also be providing free car seat safety checks.

The no cost event is open to the public and seeks to strengthen local support for breastfeeding and to improve the health of children and women in the community. It is one of many similar events that take place annually during World Breastfeeding Week (August 1st – 7th).

“Breastfeeding is the best food you can give your baby.,” said Department of Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher. “Our Breastfeeding Week events educate New Mexico families of all the ways breastfeeding is the ideal food for infant growth and development.”

WIC services approximately 8,300 clients in Dona Ana County per month.

WIC is the Special Supplemental Food Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). It is a federal program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service, and the New Mexico Department of Health, Public Health Division.

For questions about the Breastfeeding Celebration Event or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Las Cruces WIC Office at (575) 528-5047. For more information on New Mexico’s WIC program, log onto http://nmhealth.org/about/phd/fhb/wic/