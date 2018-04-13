Las Cruces Woman Charged with Eluding, Striking Police Officer

A woman suspected of running from an officer, and then punching him while being detained, was arrested Thursday evening.

Pearl Morales, 21, of 999 W. Amador Ave., is charged with a fourth-degree felony count of battery upon a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. She was also found to be in violation of terms of her probation.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, Las Cruces police officers were dispatched to the report of suspicious persons near the McDonald’s restaurant at 2330 E. Lohman Ave. There, an officer spotted a woman, later identified as Morales, sitting on a quad off-road vehicle just east of the McDonald’s.

As the officer parked his marked unit and approached Morales, she ran off and led the officer on a brief foot pursuit. As the officer tried to restrain Morales, she struck his upper torso and forcefully grabbed the officer.

The officer was forced to discharge his Taser to gain control of Morales and take her into custody.

Morales was subsequently found to be in possession of a clear baggie with an unknown dark-color substance believed to be heroin. Additional charges are possible.

Morales was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police