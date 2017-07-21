Las Cruces Woman Suspected of Stabbing Boyfriend

Police arrested a Las Cruces woman suspected of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument on Thursday.

Danae Lynn Wingard, 29, of the 1700 block of Payne Street, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery against a household member.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing victim at Mountainview Regional Medical Center. Officers arrived to find a 28-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators learned the man and his girlfriend, identified as Wingard, were arguing at their residence on the 1700 block of Payne Street. The argument became physical and Wingard is accused of punching her boyfriend multiple times and using a knife to stab him.

The man gathered some belongings and asked a friend to take him to the hospital. Wingard also left the residence but was located later Thursday afternoon on the 2500 block of El Camino Real.

Wingard was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police