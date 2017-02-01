Las Vegas Kidnapping Victim Knew Suspects

Police in Las Vegas, Nevada, say federal authorities are now investigating the kidnapping of a woman that ended when New Mexico State Police found her bound in the back of van hundreds of miles from where she was taken.

Authorities also say the motive for the crime is still under investigation but that two men arrested in the kidnapping of a 28-year-old woman had a prior relationship with the victim.

Police say the woman was found bound by chains in the back of a van in northern New Mexico on Monday.

The woman had visible injuries but was released from a hospital.

They say the driver was 31-year-old Jack Morgan of Arlington, Texas, and the passenger 19-year-old Samuel Brown of Phenix City, Alabama.

Both suspects were face charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and conspiracy.

