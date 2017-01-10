The Latest: FBI says 2 more bodies found on Santa Ana Pueblo

The Latest on the discoveries of several bodies in the Albuquerque area (all times local):

6 p.m.

The FBI says the bodies of an adult woman and a child were found Tuesday on a Native American pueblo on the northern outskirts of the Albuquerque.

Searchers found the bodies of two unidentified children on the Santa Ana Pueblo on Monday and the body of another adult woman Sunday.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says it appears the bodies are the missing women and children who were the subject of an Albuquerque Police Department missing persons bulletin issued Saturday.

Autopsies are pending to determine the cause of each death, but Fisher says foul play isn't suspected at this time.

He says Office of the Medical Investigator will make a definitive determination on the identities of all five bodies.

7:50: a.m.

The FBI says It's not yet known whether the bodies of a woman and two children found on a Native American pueblo on the northern outskirts of the Albuquerque are related to the disappearances of two adult sisters and the young children of one of the sisters.

The three bodies were found Sunday and Monday on the Santa Ana Pueblo.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says authorities "don't know yet" whether the deaths are related to the missing sisters — 25-year-old Vanessa George and 20-year-old Leticia George — and Vanessa George's two children, 4-year-old Zoe Becenti and 1-year-old Chloe Becenti,.

Identities, circumstances of the deaths and information about discovery of the bodies were not released, and Fisher said the case remains under investigation.

___

6:50 a.m.

The FBI says the dead bodies of two children and a woman have been found on a Native American pueblo on the northern outskirts of the Albuquerque area.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says the body of an unidentified woman was found Sunday on the Santa Ana Pueblo and that the two children's bodies were discovered Monday in a rugged area of the pueblo.

Identities, circumstances of the deaths and information about discovery of the bodies were not released, and Fisher said the case remains under investigation.

The FBI spokesman did not immediately respond when asked via email whether the deaths were related to the disappearance of two women and two young children one of the women reportedly last seen on the pueblo last week.

