The Latest: GOP lawmakers back New Mexico governor on vetoes

Many Republican state legislators are siding with GOP Gov. Susana Martinez in a constitutional challenge of her veto authority.

A legal brief backed by 31 Republican lawmakers on Tuesday urges to state Supreme Court to uphold Martinez's vetoes of all funding to the Legislature and state universities for the coming fiscal year.

The Democratic-led Legislature has petitioned the Supreme Court to rescind line-item budget vetoes that it says violate the state constitution by effectively abolishing the legislative branch of government. Not all lawmakers back that petition.

Eight out of 16 Republicans in the Senate and 23 out of 32 Republican in the House signed the brief in support of Martinez's veto authority.

___

6:10 p.m.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she has a proposal to restore vetoed funding to the Legislature for the coming fiscal year.

The governor's office issued a statement Tuesday offering from provide $120,000 for an analyst position sought by the Legislature without increasing overall funding to the legislative branch of government.

Leading lawmakers in the Democratic-led Legislature say the plan includes scant information about the administration's plan to shore up state finances and that budget negotiations remain at a standstill.

The Supreme Court is weighing accusations that Martinez overstepped her authority by defunding the Democratic-led Legislature and all state universities and colleges for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Martinez objects to proposed tax and fee increases approved by the Legislature and has called a special legislative session May 24.