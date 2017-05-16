The Latest: Man Shoots, Damages Police Robot During Standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a SWAT situation in Albuquerque (all times local):

2 p.m.

Albuquerque police say a man shot and damaged one of their robots during a SWAT situation.

Police spokesman Officer Fred Duran says authorities first arrived at the home on Albuquerque's northwest side Tuesday morning to arrest the man on a felony warrant.

The suspect opened fire as police sent in the robot. No one was injured and the man was taken into custody hours later after officers fired gas into the home.

Authorities have not identified the man but confirmed he had been under investigation for some time.

Duran says other people were also detained but it wasn't clear if they will face any charges.

The SWAT situation forced roads in the area to be shut down while police negotiated with the suspect.

___

10:25 a.m.

Albuquerque police say a SWAT situation during which somebody fired shots at officers is over and there's no report of anybody being injured.

Officer Fred Duran says "several" people are in custody after leaving a home in northwest Albuquerque.

Duran says he's limited in what information he can provide because federal agents are at the scene and may take over the case.

Duran previously said police went to the home and were negotiating with a man sought on a felony warrant.

___

8:30 a.m.

Albuquerque police say a wanted man has been shooting at SWAT team members and other officers from inside a home in northwest Albuquerque.

There are no reports of injuries but police say schools in the area have been closed until the situation is solved and that the public should stay out of the area of St. Joseph's Drive and Atrisco Drive.

Officer Fred Duran says police have been negotiating with the man and that he is wanted on a felony warrant.

His identity wasn't released and no additional information was immediately available.