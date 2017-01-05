The Latest: New Mexico Activates Emergency Operations Center

The Latest on the winter storm approaching New Mexico (all times local):

3 p.m.

Gov. Susana Martinez has activated the state's emergency operations center in preparation for a winter storm that's expected to bring bitter cold temperatures and heavy snow to the northern half of New Mexico.

The National Weather Service already has issued winter storm warnings and alerts for the region and forecasters are warning of significant travel impacts.

Martinez in a statement Thursday afternoon said the emergency operations center will be coordinating with state agencies and local communities to prepare for the storm.

Authorities also encouraged residents to have a stock of essential supplies such as food, water, first aid kits and blankets at home, work and in their vehicles.

Forecasters say some parts of northern New Mexico could see as much as a foot of snow by Friday night.

___

7:24 a.m.

Much of northern and central New Mexico is under a winter storm warning as forecasters say snowfall may make travel hazardous along Interstates 25 and 40 in mostly rural areas north and east of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

The National Weather Service says snow will increase in the northern mountains through Thursday before spreading into more of northern and central New Mexico Thursday night and Friday morning.

The snow is expected to taper off early Friday afternoon.

Up to 10 inches of snow are expected below 7,500 feet, with up to 20 inches above 7,500 feet and 20 to 30 inches above 9,500 feet.

Forecasters say winds of 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts of 45 mph in higher terrain will create areas of blowing snow with reduced visibility.

___

This story has been revised to correct a time reference to Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.