The Latest: New Mexico Considers Tobacco Tax Increase

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on proposals to increase educational funding in New Mexico (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

A New Mexico state senator is sponsoring legislation to raise taxes on tobacco products to increase funding to public education.

Democratic Sen. Howie Morales of Silver City announced Wednesday a bill that would increase the price of a pack of cigarettes by $1.50 and impose an equivalent tax on cigars, chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes. Any increase in revenue would go toward operations for public schools throughout the New Mexico that rely on state government for majority of spending.

A similar bill last year won approval in the state Senate but stalled in the House of Representatives. New Mexico last increased taxes on a tobacco product in 2010.

A coalition of public health advocacy groups supports the legislation, including the American Cancer Society.

It was unclear whether New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez would support the measure. She has been a staunch opponent of tax increases, while calling this year for tax reforms and increased spending on education.

___

10:40 a.m.

Closing arguments have been filed in a lengthy trial that could reshape funding for public schools in New Mexico.

Attorneys representing parents and local school districts filed closing written arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit that accuses the state of New Mexico of failing to meet constitutional obligations to provide essential educational opportunities to all students.

New Mexico is one of several states where courts are being called upon to shore up funding for public schools, as frustration mounts with elected officials over state budget priorities and the quality of education.

In closing arguments, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty says the state's inadequate funding and oversight of public schools deprives low-income, Native American and English-language students. It and the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund are seeking a court injunction to increase and redirect school funding.

Education officials under Republican Gov. Susana Martinez have defended state spending on classrooms as more than adequate. They say new programs help struggling students and hold teachers accountable.

A state district court judge is weighing nearly two months of court testimony in the case.

___

3:00 a.m.

New Mexico lawmakers and the state's Republican governor are seeking more money this year for public schools as a state district court contemplates whether more sweeping changes may be needed to fulfill constitutional guarantees for an adequate education.

Closing arguments are being filed this week in a school-funding trial that highlights the plight of low-income, Native American and English-language learners at New Mexico public schools.

The Democratic-led Legislature wants to increase annual general fund spending on public education in the coming fiscal year by nearly 2 percent to about $2.7 billion. Gov. Susana Martinez is seeking $20 million more.

Many school districts, parents and advocates are seeking more profound changes for school resources.

Additional proposals would hike taxes on tobacco products and divert money from the state's sovereign wealth funds.