The Latest: New Mexico Governor Orders Lawmakers To Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico's state budget crisis (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is calling a special session of the Legislature in an attempt to resolve a state budget crisis.

Martinez issued a proclamation Friday ordering lawmakers to return to the New Mexico Capitol on May 24. The decision comes as the Supreme Court weighs accusations that the Republican governor overstepped her authority by defunding the Democratic-led Legislature and all state universities and colleges.

Lawmakers are locked in a standoff with Martinez over how to resolve the state's grinding budget crisis. The governor has rejected tax and fee hikes that lawmakers say are necessary to shore up funding to public schools, courts and essential public services.

___

3:00 a.m.

