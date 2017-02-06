The Latest: New Mexico Senator Sees Risk In Obamacare Repeal

The Latest on concerns in New Mexico about a federal overhaul of the health care system (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

U.S. Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico is highlighting the risks and uncertainties of efforts to overhaul the nation's health care system by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.

Udall told a joint session of the New Mexico state Legislature on Monday that a substantive repeal of the Affordable Care Act would confront a filibuster by Senate Democrats.

He wants to preserve coverage of pre-existing conditions without lifetime benefit limits, as well as free preventative health care services.

Udall told state lawmakers that New Mexico is confronting enormous financial uncertainties with no clear plan from Republicans on what might replace President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

He called on Democrats and Republicans to work together on any changes and not to "throw it in the garbage."

___

11:30 a.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico says he will vote against confirming the White House nominee for secretary of health and human services.

Udall said Monday that he believes nominee and Congressman Tom Price of Georgia is committed to a "radical agenda" that would strip health coverage from hundreds of thousands of New Mexico residents.

In confirmed by the full Senate, Price would lead Republican efforts to erase the Affordable Care Act.

Udall says Price will have tremendous latitude to unravel key protections under the act and that the nominee already has spearheaded efforts to gut federal funding to Medicaid.

Nearly 15 percent of New Mexico's 2.1 million residents have enrolled in Medicaid since coverage was expanded in 2014 under President Barack Obama's health care law.

