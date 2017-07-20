The Latest: Pearce challenges limit on use of campaign cash

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce has gone to court to challenge a state official's ruling that Pearce can't use all of his federal campaign war chest of approximately $1 million in the New Mexico race for governor.

A suit filed by Pearce in federal court Thursday challenges Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver's decision that Pearce's use of his federal campaign cash is subject to a $5,500 contribution limit.

Toulouse Oliver is a Democrat, and Pearce contends that her decision is politically motivated and that he has a First Amendment right to use his federal campaign cash in the state race.

Deputy Secretary of State John Blair told Pearce in a letter that the decision that the $5,500 limit applies is based on a review of state campaign laws and a 1996 court decision.

