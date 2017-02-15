The Latest: Police: Suspect Dead After Shooting Himself

The Latest on a police shooting in Roswell (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Roswell police have released the name of a suspect who killed himself after firing at an officer investigating a stolen car.

Police say the deceased man is 30-year-old Shayne Romero of Peralta.

They say an officer encountered Romero outside a motel early Wednesday while checking a car reported stolen in Albuquerque.

After Romero and the officer exchanged gunfire and the suspect collapsed on a nearby sidewalk, a second officer arrived and ordered Romero to drop his gun.

Police say Romero instead shot himself in the head.

Neither officer was injured.

Police say a person described only as female was seen in the car but got away during the shooting incident.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident

_____

10:40 a.m.

Roswell police say a suspect who fired at an officer investigating a stolen car is dead after shooting himself in the head.

A Police Department statement says the officer encountered the suspect outside a motel early Wednesday morning while checking a car reported stolen in Albuquerque.

After the suspect and the officer exchanged gunfire and the suspect collapsed on a nearby sidewalk, a second officer arrived and ordered the wounded suspect to drop his gun.

The statement says the 30-year-old suspect instead shot himself.

His identity wasn't released but police said he wasn't from Roswell. Neither officer was injured.

Police say a person described only as female was seen in the car but got away during the shooting incident.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

___

6:45 a.m.

Roswell police say a suspect who shot at a police officer was wounded by the officer's return fire.

Police say the officer was not struck or injured in the incident early Wednesday morning outside a motel.

Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth says the suspect was taken to a hospital.

No additional information was immediately available on the condition of the suspect or the circumstances of the incident.

Wildermuth says several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

___

6:25 a.m.

The Roswell Police Department says one of its officers was involved in a shooting outside a motel early Wednesday morning.

The Police Department said in a brief statement that several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

The statement did not provide additional details, including whether anybody was injured or arrested.

A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for updated information.

