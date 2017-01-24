Latest Storm Brings Snow In Northern, Western NM

A now-weakened storm that dropped significant snowfall in Arizona's high country has moved eastward into New Mexico where snowfall continues and difficult driving conditions are reported on many roads and highways.

The National Weather Service says snowfall continued Tuesday morning across northern and western New Mexico and that additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.

A winter storm warning was in effect in the Chuska and San Juan mountains until noon Tuesday.

