Lawmakers Review Criminal-Fighting Progress, Shortfalls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Statistics showing a recent decline in crime overall in New Mexico's largest city have spurred questions among state lawmakers as to what's working within the criminal justice system to help reverse years of rising crime rates and what still needs to be fixed.

Analysts for the state's Legislative Finance Committee presented lawmakers with figures Wednesday, showing crime in almost all categories declining significantly in March compared with a peak in August.

Only the number of murders has increased in Albuquerque in the comparison between months.

Analysts say crime overall has increased by about 60 percent in Albuquerque since 2010. In that time, they also note, the poverty rate, drug overdose death rate, and number of families receiving public assistance has increased, while the percent of the population in labor force has declined.