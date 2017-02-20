Lawmakers Unveil New Mexico Budget Plan

Democratic New Mexico lawmakers are advancing a $6.1 budget plan that would increase classroom spending, shore up judicial funding and replenish incentives for job training and business expansions.

The House Appropriations and Finance Committee on Monday approved the spending bill for the fiscal year starting July 1 in a vote that divided Democrats and Republicans.

The spending bill relies on a proposed $218 million increase in revenues that was endorsed by another House panel on Monday over objections by Republican lawmakers who favor greater government austerity other options that avoid tax increases.

The Democrat-sponsored revenue increases include sales taxes on nonprofit organizations, reduced deductions for health care practitioners, trucking fees, automobile sales taxes, and online retail sales taxes. Democratic Rep. Patricia Lundstrom says the package gives money back to classrooms.

