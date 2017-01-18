Lawsuit: New Mexico Not Investigating 'Wage Theft' Claims

A new lawsuit says the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions isn't investigating claims of "wage theft."

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Santa Fe District Court on behalf of four workers and various advocacy groups says the agency is refusing to look into claims and doesn't hold employers liable for wage violations

In addition, court documents accuse the Department of Workforce Solutions of not investigating or taking any enforcement action on wage claims that go back more than one year.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to require the agency to enforce state law and investigate theft claims.

Department of Workforce Solutions Joy Forehand says she had not seen the lawsuit.

