Lawsuit: Priest Sexually Abused Boy In New Mexico

Another man has come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against a former New Mexico priest who until recently was on the lam.

The claim was filed in court in Albuquerque on Wednesday on behalf of 65-year-old man and former University of Albuquerque student.

The man says The Rev. Art Perrault sexually abused him.

The lawsuit was filed against The Archdiocese of Santa Fe and Servants of the Paraclete, which were the target of dozens of lawsuits in the 1980s and 1990s alleging that priests were molesting children. Many cases alleged that pedophile priests came to New Mexico for treatment by the Servants of the Paraclete and were then sent to churches around the state.

Perrault vanished from his Albuquerque parish in 1992 and turned up in Morocco this year.

