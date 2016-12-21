Lawsuit Targets Election Of Bernalillo County Commissioner

The losing candidate for a commissioner's seat in New Mexico's most populous county is asking a state district judge to overturn the election results and declare her the winner.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the complaint was filed this week on behalf of Republican Patricia Paiz. It accuses "Breaking Bad" actor and commissioner-elect Steven Michael Quezada of failing to sign the paperwork needed to declare his candidacy in March.

Quezada said the allegations are false. His campaign released photos showing him holding up election forms as he posed for pictures with county staff.

Paiz's lawsuit includes an affidavit from a handwriting analyst who says Quezada's wife, not Quezada himself, appears to have filled out the declaration of candidacy.

Quezada won more than 60 percent of the vote in November.

