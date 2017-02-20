Lee Acres Man Arrested, Accused Of Cutting His Wife's Throat

Authorities say a Lee Acres man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly cutting his wife's throat.

San Juan County Sheriff's officials say 50-year-old Johnson Mud is being held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. after a man called 911 and said he cut his wife's throat.

They say the 911 operator tried to get Mud to control the bleeding, but he refused.

Deputies found Mud's wife lying on the bedroom floor of the home with a large laceration to her throat.

She was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center where she's listed in critical condition.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Mud on suspicion of attempted murder.

It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet.

