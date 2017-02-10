Let Warren Read!

What happened to Senator Warren on the floor of the U.S. Senate was disgraceful. No woman should ever be silenced again in that way. No United States Senator should be treated with such indignity ever again. Not only does she have a right to speak as a powerful, emboldened woman leader, she has a right to speak as the voice of the fine people of Massachusetts. She is their legal, political, and moral representation in Washington. Not only did a few men choose to silence Senator Warren with an egregious citation of an arcane and undemocratic rule, they also chose to silence the voice of a phenomenal human being in Coretta Scott King. It was a debacle that would have infuriated Abigail Adams and Martha Washington.

What happened in the Capital with the silencing of Senator Warren was a monumental failure in practicing what we preach as a nation. Do we or do we not believe in open dissent? Do we or do we not believe in public argumentation? Do we or do we not believe in civil rights? Do we or do we not believe in freedom of speech? Do we or do we not believe in vigorous disagreement? Do we have to resort to immorality and injustice to make one side more important than the other?

I am so angry at those men right now. I can’t put it into words. Who do they think they are? Just because Mr. Trump is a “so-called” president does not give them the right to urinate on our Constitution and make automatons of the American citizenry. Who are they that they can tell Senator Warren what she can say and not say? What does it mean to interrupt her during her time to read? Who cares if she has something critical to say about her fellow Senator from Alabama? Who cares if she steps up and impugns him? That is her job if she disagrees with his qualifications and experience for the office he seeks.

In all honesty, who cares if she steps up and reads a statement, sits in silence, meditates, prays, sings, dances, levitates, eats lunch, or does anything she damn well pleases? It is her time. In whatever way she chooses to judge and assess the president’s nominee for Attorney General, she has the right to do so. The people of the great Commonwealth have a right to do so.

Anyone who believes in the reasoning force that guided our forefathers and foremothers to craft our system of political discourse realize that this suppression of dissent is unacceptable. It does not congeal with the basic precepts of self government founded on checks and balances.

So this is my chant. As a man who is deeply offended by the actions of these white male Republican senators, I say: Let Warren Read! Get out in the streets men. I’m calling on all of you who care about democracy to shout as loudly as you can: Let Warren Read! Youth and children, go find a sign. Go make a sign. Go be a sign. Tell the adults who have ears to hear and eyes to see: Let Warren Read!

George Cassidy Payne

Founder, Gandhi Earth Keepers International

Rochester, NY