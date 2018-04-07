KRWG

Let's Talk Solutions To New Mexico's Digital Divide

By 1 minute ago
  • Installation of broadband fiber near San Felipe Pueblo
    Installation of broadband fiber near San Felipe Pueblo
    Sarah Gustavus
Originally published on April 5, 2018 9:06 am

Let's Talk New Mexico 4/5 8a: Call now (505) 277-5866. Internet access is expensive and often slow in rural communities across New Mexico. How might improving internet speed and access help all New Mexicans  pursue educational and economic opportunities? 

This year KUNM and our media partners are reporting on potential solutions for longstanding concerns in rural communities. The State of Change project is a partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. Tune in to hear what we’ve found in our reporting on internet access and what you would like to see happen next.

Guests: 

Copyright 2018 KUNM. To see more, visit KUNM.