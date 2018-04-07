Let's Talk Solutions To New Mexico's Digital Divide

Let's Talk New Mexico 4/5 8a: Call now (505) 277-5866. Internet access is expensive and often slow in rural communities across New Mexico. How might improving internet speed and access help all New Mexicans pursue educational and economic opportunities?



This year KUNM and our media partners are reporting on potential solutions for longstanding concerns in rural communities. The State of Change project is a partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. Tune in to hear what we’ve found in our reporting on internet access and what you would like to see happen next.

Guests: