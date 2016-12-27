Library Mitten Tree Success In Las Cruces

The staff of Thomas Branigan Memorial Library (TBML) thanks the community for donating more than 400 items during this year’s Mitten Tree Drive.

Members of the community generously gave mittens, scarves, blankets, sweaters, and bags and bags of other warm clothing items. All items will be distributed to La Casa, the Community of Hope and the Gospel Rescue Mission.

The Friends of TBML were instrumental in making this another successful community project when they purchased a taller Christmas tree (9 ft. versus the previous year’s 6 ft. tree) to hold the growing number of donations every year. The 2015 mitten tree drive resulted in more than 300 items collected.

“This overwhelming support demonstrates the enormous caring capacity of our community to offer a helping hand to children, adults and families. Our library staff is already looking forward to the 2017 drive to see if 2016 numbers can be topped!” said Renee Frankel, Library Administrator.

The drive ran from November 28 through December 26.