Local Group Works To Upgrade Cemetery In The Historic Village of Doña Ana

Members of the Doña Ana Historic Preservation Committee are mobilizing to raise funds by selling calendars featuring the likes of Thomas Branigan and Albert J. Fountain. The group hopes to use the funds to renovate a local cemetery that is about as old as the village itself.

The cemetery today, is a place that may be easy to dismiss as a vacant lot. There is no fence, and overgrown weeds that cover up worn out tombstones and markers that aim to pay tribute to the early settlers in the village and even military veterans of old wars.

Mary Jane Garcia, a former New Mexico State Senator lives in the village, and she chairs the committee who has researched the history of the cemetery and organized funds to pay tribute to those veterans who are buried there by renovating the cemetery.

“It’s very rich in history, as you can see we have a lot of early war veterans buried here. So we just want to bring to the people the knowledge that we have early war veterans some dating to the civil war that need to be recognized,” says Garcia.

Some members of the group have family history tied into the effort. Jennie De La O Carbajal who’s great-grandfather Jose Maria Ramirez is buried in the cemetery.

“We do have a lot of history here, especially our veterans and we would like for everyone to come and view our cemetery with all of our veterans,” says De La O Carbajal.

“Pia” Escalante Ramirez Blanchard is a resident of the Village and also a descendent of Jose Maria Ramirez who she says enlisted in the US Calvary in 1863 at the age of twenty-two and served under the command of Colonel Christopher “Kit” Carson.

Blanchard shares why she thinks her great-grandfather’s resting place deserves recognition.

“He (Ramirez) served his country very honorably and did everything according to United States law,” says Blanchard.

To committee is hoping to raise funds through selling 2017 calendars that feature photos of “early war” veterans some that are well known in our region. The group wants to honor those who served in the U.S. military who are buried in the cemetery.

Dr. Jon Hunner, professor of history at New Mexico State University says that the village is one of the oldest communities, probably the oldest community in Southern New Mexico that’s of European descent. Hunner says that the military played a role in protecting Doña Ana once it was part of the U.S.

“The US Military provided protection for the Village of Doña Ana after it came in…in 1846. The Camino Real was the pathway. It was the interstate between Northern New Mexico and Mexico,” says Hunner.

Dr. Hunner says if you truly want to understand the history of the village you should try to visit with people from the Village who have history that dates back to the establishment of the community.

“When you visit and you see those people, go and talk to them. Community members know a lot about there own history. Places like Doña Ana, Mesilla, and Las Cruces, there is not a lot in the history books about them. The history resides in the people that live there, and they known the history a lot better than somebody like me,” says Hunner.

Mary Jane Garcia says that is one of the reasons the group is selling calendars to fundraise for the restoration of the cemetery at an upcoming reception.

“We just want to share with people, if they come out here and see who we are, I think that they might take an interest,” says Garcia.

The public has an opportunity to get a calendar and learn about the history of the village this weekend. The group is holding a reception this Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at the the De La O building in the Village of Doña Ana.

For additional information about public reception: Mary Jane Garcia, (575) 526-5048, (575) 649-8475.