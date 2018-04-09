Related Program: KRWG News Local Newscast 1 By KRWG News And Partners • 25 minutes ago Related Program: KRWG News TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:53 Alfredo Corchado, Border-Mexico correspondent for the Dallas Morning News, speaks with Rick Holter about Mexico’s three-month presidential campaign. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content KRWG News By KRWG Las Cruces – Here's the latest news from KRWG. Listen to KRWG newscasts every weekday during Morning Edition from 5am to 9am and during All Things Considered from 4pm to 6pm.