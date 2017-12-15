Related Program: KRWG News Local Newscast 1 By Michael Hernandez • 3 hours ago Related Program: KRWG News TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 5:51 A traveling art and history exhibit depicting Mexican farm laborers who helped feed America during World War II will open and commentator Peter Goodman weighs in on Dona Ana County facing another lawsuit from a former employee. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content KRWG News By KRWG Las Cruces – Here's the latest news from KRWG. Listen to KRWG newscasts every weekday during Morning Edition from 5am to 9am and during All Things Considered from 4pm to 6pm.