Related Program: KRWG News Local Newscast 1 By KRWG News And Partners • 2 hours ago Related Program: KRWG News TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 5:54 A judge says the office of New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez broke the state's open records law three times and UT Southwestern Medical Center will begin clinical trials of a new FDA-approved therapy for multiple myeloma. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content KRWG News By KRWG Las Cruces – Here's the latest news from KRWG. Listen to KRWG newscasts every weekday during Morning Edition from 5am to 9am and during All Things Considered from 4pm to 6pm.