Related Program: KRWG News Local Newscast 1 By KRWG News And Partners • 4 hours ago Related Program: KRWG News TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:54 Opioid addicts are turning to anti-diarrhea medications like Imodium to get high, with serious consequences. Sam Baker speaks with Dr. Shannon Ricker of Parkland Hospital's North Texas Poison Center. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content KRWG News By KRWG Las Cruces – Here's the latest news from KRWG. Listen to KRWG newscasts every weekday during Morning Edition from 5am to 9am and during All Things Considered from 4pm to 6pm.