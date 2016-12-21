Los Alamos History Museum to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening

Following a renovation and expansion, the Los Alamos History Museum is set to re-open on December 30th. The newly renovated space will feature brand new exhibits and a second building.

The Grand Re-Opening celebration will take place at Fuller Lodge at 10am on December 30th and is open to the public. The celebration will feature guest speaker Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Truman and will celebrate the partnership of the Los Alamos Historical Society and the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

“Los Alamos has a rich history and culture, and that’s something that attracts visitors to Los Alamos year-round,” said Kelly Stewart, Marketing Specialist for Los Alamos County. “All of the renovations to the Los Alamos History Museum have been carefully designed to enhance the unique exhibits while expanding access for all visitors. Whether a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, this will be a new and engaging experience.”

On the 30th, the Museum will unveil the fruition of $2 million in investments from donors to the Historical Society. The Museum will feature all new exhibits, expansion to the Hans Bethe House, and a second historic building on Bathtub Row.

Known for their award-winning exhibits, the Museum’s new lineup of exhibits will include Pajarito Plateau, the Ranch School, the Manhattan Project, the Cold War and Post-War Los Alamos. Visitors to the Museum can also take part in Historic Walking Tours to get an interactive view of the history of the Atomic City.

Following the Grand Re-Opening, the Museum will resume with winter hours and will be open Monday through Friday from 10am­–4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11am–4pm. For more information on the event or the Los Alamos History Museum, visithttp://www.losalamoshistory.org/.