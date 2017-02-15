Love your health; not just your Valentine

Valentine’s Day is over for 2017, but no doubt you’ve maybe bought some flowers, taken a certain someone out to dinner…and most likely indulged in a little candy. By the handful…or boxful.

Well, consider this as we clean up in the Valentine’s Day clearance sales: There may be no better way to make love last than loving our health.

It makes sense. How many times have you heard the advice ‘you can’t love someone else until you love yourself’? Loving ourselves isn’t just about having good self-esteem; it’s about taking care of our bodies, hearts and minds.

The New Mexico Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer you the following ways to challenge yourself to be active, healthy, and smoke-free 24/7/365:

· Treat yourself and loved ones to a heart-healthy meal. You don’t have to go out to do it. There’s plenty of recipes out there that are good, good for you, and less expensive than anything you’ll get at a restaurant. Look for meal ideas that include plenty of fruits and vegetables and foods low in saturated fat and salt. Don’t forget the soft music and candlelight!

Plan an event that doesn’t just encourage healthy eating, but physical activity too! We adults need two hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week. Go on a hike, you little lovebirds, you. When you get to your destination, breakout that awesome healthy picnic lunch you made and watch your partner swoon. I see couples working out at the gym together all the time. Clearly a shared interest in exercise helps keep them healthy and happy.

Don’t forget there are healthy alternative to candy; say, a fruit basket instead of any given gigantic heart-shaped box of mystery candy.

If you smoke, quit smoking. It's a perfect gift for yourself and others, and the Department of Health’s Tobacco Use Prevention and Control Program (TUPAC) offers counseling free of charge at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) and 1-855-DEJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569) .

and . February is American Heart Month. Do yourself and your loved ones a favor and learn about heart disease prevention together. Heart disease can be preventable, and it’s always something to watch out for – especially in the southern part of New Mexico where heart disease ranks highest in the state.

Learn the most common symptoms of a heart attack. Call 9-1-1 immediately if these symptoms occur.

Eat healthy, be active, protect ourselves and our family, manage stress and more – all of these are great heart healthy tips to share with the one you love year around.