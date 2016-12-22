Lujan Grisham Appointed Senior Whip

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham has been named a Senior Whip, which is an opinion leader who helps develop strategy on votes that are important to the House Democratic Caucus. Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer appointed Lujan Grisham to the leadership position.

“I am proud to announce that Rep. Lujan Grisham will serve as a Senior Whip in the 115th Congress,” said Whip Hoyer. “As chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, she will bring an important perspective to the whip operation. I look forward to working with her to support job creation and expand opportunity for all Americans, as well as oppose efforts to undermine critical programs that assist working families in New Mexico and throughout the country.”

The Senior Whip team is composed of leaders from across the Democratic Caucus. They meet once a week, when Congress is in session. During these meetings, the Senior Whips have a forward-looking, strategic discussion on the key issues facing our nation. Senior Whips will also be responsible for talking to their fellow Democratic members about upcoming legislation that will be considered in the House.

“I appreciate the opportunity to bring my experience, and particularly my role as Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, to help Whip Hoyer develop and implement strategy for the Democratic Caucus,” Rep. Lujan Grisham said. “We will need a united front to stop the incoming administration from dismantling Medicare and Social Security. We need to work together to build on the job growth realized under Democratic leadership and ensure states like New Mexico aren’t left behind. And we to protect the environment from the climate deniers that President-elect Trump is appointing to prominent Cabinet positions.”