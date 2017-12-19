Lujan Grisham: GOP Tax Bill "Most Immoral And Destructive" Legislation I Have Voted Against

Commentary: U.S. Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham voted today against the GOP tax bill that would add $2 trillion to federal deficits as well as increase taxes on working families.

“Apart from voting against legislation stripping health care for millions of Americans, this bill is the most destructive and immoral piece of legislation I have voted against since serving in Congress. The bill’s $2 trillion price tag would trigger devastating automatic cuts that will be used by Republicans to justify ransacking Medicare, Medicaid, work training services, or agricultural programs that the New Mexico economy depends on. It further erodes the financial security of countless New Mexico middle-class families by increasing their taxes and health care premiums, in order to help massive corporations pad their profits and reward their wealthy investors. Shockingly, it actually gives new tax incentives to corporations outsourcing jobs overseas and concentrates 83 percent of its benefits in just the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans.

“I firmly believe that New Mexico desperately needs bi-partisan tax reform to boost our sluggish economy. We have the third highest unemployment rate in the nation, half of our population is on Medicaid, and one in every four New Mexico children do not know where their next meal is coming from. New Mexicans deserve a tax package that prioritizes middle-class families and small businesses; lifts families out of poverty; increases targeted investments in education and innovation; and incentivizes businesses to grow wages and create jobs. That is the economic vision that I have been and will continue to fight for.”