Lujan Grisham Has Raised More than $3.6 Million To Date

Commentary: Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham’s (D-NM) campaign released fundraising totals for her campaign today – raising more than $3.6 million to date, including almost $1.4 million over the previous six months. These staggering numbers come on the heels of her commanding victory at the Democratic Pre-Primary Convention last month where she earned 67% of the vote and the top spot on the ballot for Democratic primary this June.

“I’m proud of the vast support our campaign has earned since I announced more than a year ago,” Rep. Lujan Grisham said. “Our campaign is being fueled by grassroots donors who are ready to turn the governor’s mansion blue in New Mexico.”

Since launching her campaign in December 2016, Rep. Lujan Grisham has received donations from 13,019 unique donors who have contributed 25,464 donations, 77% of which are $100 or less. In the most recent period, she had more than 6,000 unique donors and nearly 11,000 contributions, with 77% of contributions being $100 or less this period. To date, 71% of all funds raised have come from New Mexico.

The campaign has earned the endorsements of EMILY’s List, Latino Victory Fund, Planned Parenthood, Animal Protection Voters of New Mexico, and the Conservation Voters of New Mexico. Lujan Grisham has also earned the endorsement of the following unions: Southwest Carpenters, the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico, the New Mexico State Council of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Ironworkers Local Union 495, IATSE Local 423, the United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 412, the Teamsters Local 492, the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 1564, the New Mexico Building & Construction Trades Council, The Operating Engineers Local #953, the United Steelworkers, the New Mexico Professional Firefighters Association, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 823, and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers Local 351.

Rep. Lujan Grisham was elected to the Bernalillo County Commission in 2010, serving for two years before winning an open seat in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District in 2012. In her third term as the U.S. Representative for the 1st Congressional District of New Mexico, she is currently serving as chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. She serves on the Budget Committee and Agriculture Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, and has passed legislation to help local tribes, public schools and pay for training for law enforcement. She also took on the VA to increase veterans’ access to health care, pushed for the Social Security Administration to hire more judges, and held bureaucrats accountable for cleaning up a jet-fuel spill that threatened Albuquerque’s drinking water.