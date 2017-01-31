Lujan Grisham: Senate Should Make Every Effort To Block Trump Supreme Court Nominee

Commentary: Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham released the following statement in response to President Trump's appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court:

"I am profoundly disappointed in President Trump’s appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. It is telling that the President was so easily convinced to abandon his pro-choice convictions to get elected. Now, he has appointed a judge with a demonstrated record of hostility toward women’s rights. I strongly urge the Senate to make every effort to block this overtly partisan appointment to the highest court in the land."