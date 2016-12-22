Luna County to break ground on $12 million jail expansion

Luna County is ready to break ground on its new $12 million jail expansion project. Groundbreaking for the retrofit and expansion of the Luna County Detention Center is scheduled for Thursday followed by a meet and greet between the general contractor and businesses interested in working on the effort.

Luna County officials are working to ensure the project uses as much local labor and supplies as possible. They are seeking electricians, plumbers, fencing companies, hardware stores, hotels, equipment companies, concrete suppliers and others to help out.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-2018 and includes a security retrofit of the current facility, removal of the shipping containers that were converted into jail cells, and a 288 bed expansion

___

Information from: Headlight, http://www.demingheadlight.com

