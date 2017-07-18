Luna County Public Health Office Hosts Got Shots? Immunization Clinic

SANTA FE, NM –The New Mexico Department of Health’s Luna County Public Health Office, located at 215 S Silver Ave. in Deming, NM will be offering three days of back-to-school immunization clinics on the following days:

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 9:00 to 11:00 and 1:00 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 9:00 to 11:00 and 1:00 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 9:00 to 11:00 and 1:00 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 9:00 to 11:00 and 1:00 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. All five clinics are open to the public and immunizations will be administered at no cost. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s shot record and their insurance card, including Medicaid, with them.

The immunization clinics are open to the public and immunizations will be administered at no cost. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s shot record and their insurance card, including Medicaid, with them.

The special clinics are part of the Got Shots? immunization campaign. The New Mexico Department of Health, the New Mexico Immunization Coalition, the New Mexico Primary Care Association, and healthcare providers from across the state are partnering again to host immunization clinics across the state from July 29 through August 12 for children 18 years old and younger.

Parents should be aware that their children need to be up-to-date on their immunizations to enroll in school each year. Got Shots?provides a great opportunity to get your child up to date!

For questions about the back-to-school immunization clinic or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Luna County Public Health Office at (575) 546-2771 and select Option 4. For a listing of other clinic locations participating in the Got Shots? campaign visitwww.immunizenm.org.