Macy's And Kmart Closing Stores In El Paso

On Wednesday, Macy's announced a round of store closings, including an El Paso store in the Sunland Park Mall. The company website says that location will close by the end of the year and has 71 employees.

Kmart also announced two closures in El Paso, with liquidation sales beginning later this week: 1120 McRae Boulevard and 9484 Dyer Street.

Figures on El Paso Kmart job losses were not announced.

Macy's said Wednesday that it is moving forward with 68 store closures, which are part of the 100 closings it announced in August. Here's a look at the recently closed and soon-to-close locations:

Already Completed 2016 Closings

.Laurel Plaza, North Hollywood, California

.Ala Moana Jewel Gallery, Honolulu, Hawaii

.Valley Fair, West Valley City, Utah

Closings slated for early 2017

.Greenwood, Bowling Green, Kentucky

.Carolina Place, Pineville, North Carolina

.Douglaston, Douglaston, New York

.Downtown Portland, Portland, Oregon

.Lancaster Mall, Salem, Oregon

.Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Anticipated Year-End Closings

.Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, California

.Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, California

.Lakeland Square, Lakeland, Florida

.Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, Florida

.Sarasota Square, Sarasota, Florida

.University Square, Tampa, Florida

.CityPlace, West Palm Beach, Florida

.Georgia Square, Athens, Georgia

.Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, Idaho

.Alton Square, Alton, Illinois

.Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, Illinois

.Eastland, Bloomington, Illinois

.Jefferson, Louisville, Kentucky

.Esplanade, Kenner, Louisiana

.Bangor, Bangor, Maine

.Westgate, Brockton, Massachusetts

.Silver City Galleria, Taunton, Massachusetts

.Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, Michigan

.Eastland Center, Harper Woods, Michigan

.Lansing, Lansing, Michigan

.Westland, Westland, Michigan

.Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, Minnesota

.Northgate, Durham, North Carolina

.Columbia, Grand Forks, North Dakota

.Moorestown, Moorestown, New Jersey

.Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, New Jersey

.Preakness, Wayne, New Jersey

.Cottonwood, Albuquerque, New Mexico

.Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada

.Great Northern, Clay, New York

.Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, New York

.The Marketplace, Rochester, New York

.Eastland, Columbus, Ohio

.Sandusky, Sandusky, Ohio

.Fort Steuben, Steubenville, Ohio

.Promenade, Tulsa, Oklahoma

.Neshaminy, Bensalem, Pennsylvania

.Shenango Valley, Hermitage, Pennsylvania

.Beaver Valley, Monaca, Pennsylvania

.Lycoming, Muncy, Pennsylvania

.Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania

.Washington Crown Center, Washington, Pennsylvania

.Parkdale, Beaumont, Texas

.Southwest Center, Dallas, Texas

.Sunland Park, El Paso, Texas

.Greenspoint, Houston, Texas

.West Oaks Mall, Houston, Texas

.Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, Texas

.Collin Creek, Plano, Texas

.Broadway Square, Tyler, Texas

.Layton Hills, Layton, Utah

.Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, Utah

.Landmark, Alexandria, Virginia

.River Ridge, Lynchburg, Virginia

.Everett, Everett, Washington

.Three Rivers, Kelso, Washington

.Valley View, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Other 2017 Closings

.Simi Valley Town Center (men's/home/kids), Simi Valley, California

.Mall at Tuttle Crossing (furniture/home/kids/men's), Dublin, Ohio