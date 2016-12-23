Magnitude 4.5 quake hits in northeastern New Mexico

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in a remote area just south of the New Mexico-Colorado border.

There were no reports of damage from the quake, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The epicenter was about 17 miles northwest of Cimarron and about 90 miles northeast of Santa Fe.

The front desk at the famous St. James Hotel in Cimarron did not feel anything, but an employee at Ted Turner's Vermejo Park Ranch further to the north reported a brief shuttering, as if the building had been hit by a very strong gust of wind. There were no guests at the park at the time.

The region has had a couple of less intense quakes reported over the last several months.

